You can use Steam Desktop Authenticator on multiple computers at the same time, with the same Steam account(s).
To retain all Steam accounts from one computer, copy the entire folder where you have Steam Desktop Authenticator installed and move it to another computer using something like a flash drive or a network file transfer.
If you already have other accounts setup on a different computer, you can use File -> Import maFile to import single accounts to other computers.
How to setup a Steam Guard Authenticator?
1) First you must to click "Setup New Account" button, then enter your username and password into the program window and click the "Login" button.
2) At the second stage, you must log in to your mail and receive the steam authorization code, then enter the code in the program field and click the "Accept" button.
3) Then you need to enter your mobile phone number in the program field and click the "Accept" button.
4) Important!
Next you will need to confirm your phone number using your email. Open the received letter and click on the "ADD PHONE NUMBER" button.
Remember! Only after confirming the phone, you can press the "OK" button, or you will have to do the installation again.
5) Next, you will be prompted to encrypt your program using a passkey. This is necessary in order to protect your accounts from intruders. You can cancel protection by clicking on the "Cancel" button.
6) Important! In the next step, you will need to write down the "R*****" recovery code. This code will be required to restore your account if you lose access to your program.
Please note that this code is also required for the final installation of your account.
7) Next, you should receive an SMS message to your mobile phone with the code sent by Steam. Enter this code in the program field and click the "Accept" button.
8) In the final step, you will need to enter the "R*****" recovery code that you wrote down earlier. Press the "Accept" button. Upon successful creation of the authenticator, you will be told that the authenticator is successfully linked.